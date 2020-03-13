Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Wounded man walked home after alleged stabbing

by Pete Martinelli
13th Mar 2020 12:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOUNDED 26-year-old man has walked home after allegedly being stabbed at Mooroobool yesterday morning.

Police were called to the man's address about 7.30am after an altercation on Mestrez St.

Paramedics arrived about 20 minutes later.

It is understood that two men fought on the street before one was injured.

"It appears to be a stabbing," a police spokeswoman said.

"The alleged victim walked home and rang 000."

Paramedics transported the man to hospital in a serious condition.

By 5pm the man was in a stable condition and had been treated and discharged.

Investigations are ongoing and a second man is believed to be assisting police with their inquiries.

crime police stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State MP urges for calm amongst coronavirus panic

        premium_icon State MP urges for calm amongst coronavirus panic

        Council News State MP Jennifer Howard is urging residents not to panic as concerns are raised around the looming local government elections and COVID-19.

        Three injured in accident

        premium_icon Three injured in accident

        News Vehicle and pedestrians involved in incident in Eastern Heights

        Wealth of treasures at Birnie’s Marburg businesses

        premium_icon Wealth of treasures at Birnie’s Marburg businesses

        News Father Les has run Scotland Yard Antiques for 30 years.

        Colourful crim stands out on CCTV

        premium_icon Colourful crim stands out on CCTV

        Crime Fraudster’s flamboyant wardrobe makes for open and shut case