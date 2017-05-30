Tobacconist calls for niccotine e-cigarettes to be legal

AN IPSWICH tobacconist is hoping an inquiry into electronic cigarettes will align Australia with the rest of the world when it comes to legalising the sale of nicotine products.

TSG Riverlink franchise owner Naeem Ismail recently started stocking electronic cigarettes, also known as e-cigarettes, personal vaporisers or vapes.

"People are looking for an alternative to smoking for health benefits and to save money," Mr Ismail said.

"Not only are e-cigarettes a cheaper alternative, they are slightly healthier and help people eventually wean off smoking."

Should Australia follow other countries and legalise the sale of nicotine for e-cigarettes?

The Australian Parliament's Health, Aged Care and Sport Committee has commenced an Inquiry into the Use of Electronic Cigarettes and Personal Vaporisers in Australia.

The responsibility for the regulation of e-cigarettes is shared between the Commonwealth, State and Territory governments.

What is a 'vape'?

It's an electronic cigarette where you put "e-juice" into a tank

The device has a button to press sends an electrical charge

This vaporises the liquid, which is inhaled

There are many flavours, from cookie and grape to pina colada and tobacco

- TGS owner, Naeem Ismail

Under this regulatory framework e-cigarettes containing nicotine are not uniformly available for commercial sale in Australia.

The Committee chair, Mr Trent Zimmerman MP, said the inquiry would investigate the health impacts of e-cigarettes and personal vaporisers, as well as their marketing and use as an aid for people attempting to quit smoking. The Committee will also consider the appropriate regulatory framework for these products in Australia.

Internationally, e-cigarettes are legal in Europe, the UK and the US. They are in the process of being legalised in New Zealand and legalisation is being considered in Canada.

"We will also look at international approaches to legislating and regulating the use of e-cigarettes and personal vaporisers," Mr Zimmerman said.

Mr Ismail said he had many customers who had successfully quit smoking by using vapes.

"It's that habit of having a cigarette in hand that is hard to break but your brain is also telling you that you need nicotine. People are training their brains to do the action without getting the nicotine hit," he said.

"As much as it is requested, e-juice with nicotine is unfortunately banned in Australia.

"If the government is serious about getting people to quit smoking there needs to be an alternative method.

"Overseas, people can cut down their nicotine from 12mg to 6mg to 4mg and wean themselves off. We don't have that option here."

Inquiry submissions from interested individuals and organisations close July 6.

For more visit aph.gov.au.