Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Savvy shoppers are capitalising on the shortage of toilet paper and selling their excess rolls online at outrageous profits.
Savvy shoppers are capitalising on the shortage of toilet paper and selling their excess rolls online at outrageous profits.
Health

Would you pay $100 for a roll of toilet paper?

by Michelle Collins
7th Mar 2020 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ENTERPRISING supermarket shoppers are flogging their toilet rolls on social media for outrageous profits.

Loo paper is a big seller on Gumtree, eBay and Facebook Marketplace. For example, a Quilton 10-pack is listed on eBay for $45 - a tidy profit when Coles sells its 20-packs for $10.

Some posts are clearly tongue-in-cheek.

A Caloundra Gumtree seller is offering two rolls "in perfect condition" for $100 each.

"Will separate the sheets if someone wants 20 or more for $1 each," the post offers.

A seller in Southern Sydney has listed a 24-pack of Quilton 3-ply for $550,000 but that's cheap compared to the $2 million asking price for one roll of "corona virus" toilet paper offered by someone in Perth.

On eBay a seller is offering a single roll for $27.47 (plus postage) to "ride out the apocalypse in 3 ply Deluxe Comfort," the ad reads.

And loo paper is a coveted competition prize.

At Acacia Ridge on Thursday night Check Raise Poker "free-roll" tournament winner was chuffed when, along a hundred bucks for making first place, he literally earned a free roll - of toilet paper.

And likewise, over at Brisbane's Alderley Arms Hotel, among the prizes handed out to lucky Harry's Trivia winners was - drumroll please! - a roll of youknowwhat.

Trivia host Dani Westport says the usual prizes are cash and wine.

"This week I thought I'd throw in a roll of toilet paper as a prize considering how valuable and in short supply they are these days," she says.

"It was actually a roll I'd stolen from work because we were running out at home.

"The team that won the toilet roll was ecstatic - one of the men literally cheered and did a happy dance.

"Things then got a little complicated as they tried to decide which team member would keep the roll or whether they could divide it up."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus health panic buying stockpiling toilet paper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emotional reunion with paramedics who saved her life

        premium_icon Emotional reunion with paramedics who saved her life

        News Sherie Oakley woke up early one morning and something just felt off - now she catches up with the people who saved her.

        Patient made to wait 12 hours in overcrowded hospital

        premium_icon Patient made to wait 12 hours in overcrowded hospital

        Health An emergency department is under fire for lengthy wait

        DIVISION 2: How candidates plan to support businesses

        premium_icon DIVISION 2: How candidates plan to support businesses

        News Each candidate had a strategy for how to better engage and support businesses.

        DIVISION 2: Candidates choose their favourite contenders

        premium_icon DIVISION 2: Candidates choose their favourite contenders

        News A divisive question asked at the QT election forums has put candidates on...