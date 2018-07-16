Would you eat cooked food from the butcher?

Steve McMeniman from Two Butchers at Orion Springfield Central is now selling cooked meat.

Steve McMeniman from Two Butchers at Orion Springfield Central is now selling cooked meat. Cordell Richardson

YOU don't often find a butcher listed on food delivery apps, but Two Butchers at Orion Springfield Central are changing the game.

Not satisfied just offering customers raw cuts of meat the year-old business has decided to offer up cooked meals.

You can get hot roast dinners including meat, veg and homemade gravy, pulled pork, roast rolls and bacon and eggs for breakfast.

Co-owner Steve McMeniman said he wanted to take the business to the next level after seeing what butchers in Melbourne and Sydney were doing.

"All butchers almost have to be chefs these days," Mr McMeniman said.

Now along with smoked and aged meat they cook from Tuesday to Sunday, doing breakfasts, lunches and pre-order dinners.

Mr McMeniman said the food was from the paddock to the plate and healthy as Two Butchers source free range meat - he even knows the farmers name.

"We use 100 percent grass fed, antibiotic and hormone free products."

They carefully select their ingredients making it's of the best quality, and it's paying off.

Two Butchers won bronze in the prestigious 2017 Sausage King Awards and then received a Queensland Government Small Business Digital Grant.

The next step is rolling out their own delivery service for cold and hot food.

Two Butchers, located opposite Coles, is the only dedicated speciality butcher in the Greater Springfield area.