Would-be prison escapee released from prison

A PRISONER whose previous bid to flee the dock of an Ipswich courtroom left a police officer injured made no such dash for freedom when he reappeared to face justice this week.

With his right hand bandaged, 38-year-old Vance Everard Summers was back in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to serious assault/resist/obstruct a police officer; attempted escape from lawful custody; obstructing police; 38 counts of contravening domestic violence protection orders; and threatening violence as a domestic violence offence.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore said Summers' conduct when attempting to escape lawful custody had been "utterly deplorable" and left a police officer injured.

Police sought a jail term of two years with immediate parole taking into account the 538 days Summers had subsequently spent in jail.

Sgt Elmore said the domestic violence breaches also involved appalling conduct and language, with the threats made and his conduct toward a woman being of a disgusting nature.

"The language is vile, completely unacceptable," Sgt Elmore said.

"It is concerning that it occurred while he was held in a correctional centre."

Defence lawyer Sam Wildermuth acknowledged seriousness of the the escape attempt.

He said Summers turned to drugs and alcohol as a teenager following the death of his grandfather.

He was a father of six who had spent significant time in jail and would live in Riverview on his release from jail.

The court heard Summers plans to work with his father as a roofer.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Ipswich was part of a trial where parole eligibility matters were now being dealt with quickly by the Parole Board.

Ms MacCallum said police facts showed his domestic violence offences involved Summers contacting the woman from jail and threatening violence.

"The calls show an ongoing systematic psychological abuse," Ms MacCallum said.

Ms MacCallum said it was aggressive and demeaning, even threatening death and violence.

"Your attempted escape was frankly quite stupid," Ms MacCallum told Summers in sentencing.

"You put others at risk and it resulted in an injury to a police officer who tried to put you back in the secure dock.

The sentences imposed on Summers included 12 months' jail for his unlawful escape attempt; six months jail for the domestic violence breaches; and six months jail for threatening violence.

He was fined $800 for breach of probation. Taking into account the 538 days already spent in jail Summers was granted immediate parole.