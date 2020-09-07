‘Worst review ever’ can’t stop Poms

England have piled more pain on the Australian cricket team on their white-ball tour, sealing the T20 series after just two matches with a six-wicket win in Southampton with seven balls remaining.

The day went downhill fast for Australia after winning the toss and batting when David Warner immediately called for a review on the third ball of the innings after an appeal for caught behind.

Watch every ball of Australia's Tour of England Live & On-Demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

There was a clear spike as the ball brushed past the gloves, costing Australia a review to go along with the first wicket.

Aussie legend Shane Warne was incredulous.

"I just find it so weird that David Warner would review it so quickly," he said. "You would have to feel it, it's 90 mile an hour, you'd have to feel it on your glove wouldn't you?"

But not to be outdone, England stepped up to the plate.

Having lost the wickets of Alex Carey for 2 and Steve Smith for 10, Australia were in a precarious situation at 3/40 off seven overs.

It wasn't enough for England, who left the commentators in stitches after pulling off arguably the worst review ever when spinner Adil Rashid floated a leg break towards the stumps, which skipper Aaron Finch defended back down the pitch.

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler appealed loudly, prompting Rashid to spin around and see if umpire Mike Burns was interested.

Although Burns immediately shook his head, Buttler believed the ball might have scraped Finch's front pad first, so England opted for a review.

However, they were made to look foolish when replays showed the ball had not come in contact with Finch's pad at all, but had instead struck the middle of his bat.

One of the more unusual reviews #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/8EKtALdy5z — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 6, 2020

The commentators could be heard giggling in the background as the third umpire advised Burns to stay with his original decision.

Buttler and Rashid were also filmed laughing at their own expense before the match continued.

On Sky Sports, former England captain Michael Atherton explained: "Buttler probably heard two sounds didn't he, and it was just the bat flicking the pad."

After a forgettable start, Australia completed their 20 overs at 7/157.

Finch topscored with 40 of 33 balls, while Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins provided some fireworks towards the end of the innings.

A stellar piece of fielding from England captain Eoin Morgan was required to remove powerhouse batsman Smith, who was run out for 10 in the fifth over.

Paceman Mark Wood was the pick of the bowlers for England, claiming 1/25 from his four overs.

Buttler made up for the bad review with bat in hand.

Buttler made up for the terrible review with bat in hand, guiding England to the win with a glorious 77 not out off 54 balls.

The win was rarely in doubt as Buttler and Dawid Malan combined for a 87-run stand that left England needing just over a run a ball late in the innings.

Adam Zampa was tapped to bowl the penultimate over with 18 needed from 12 balls, but with Moeen Ali hitting 12 off the first four balls of the over, Buttler sealed it with a six, hitting the ball into the top tier of the stadium.

Captain Aaron Finch said Australia were "a few runs short of where we needed to be" but said Buttler stole the match.

"When you fail to get one of the opposition openers out who's a great player, that's always going to make it tough," he said. "I felt if we could match their power play with our power play with the ball that we'd be in with a shot but we just didn't pick up enough wickets through that period."

Originally published as 'Worst review ever' can't stop Poms

If 2020 was an lbw review... #ENGvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 6, 2020

I thought the review in the last game was the worst I’ve ever seen, but that tops it... — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) September 6, 2020

The single worst review I’ve ever seen in a cricket match. — Darren Richman (@darrenrichman) September 6, 2020