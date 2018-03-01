Menu
Extreme flooding in Townsville
News

'Worst floods in 44 years': Forecasters' prediction

Lachlan Thompson
by
1st Mar 2018 11:44 AM

HIGGINS Storm Chasing has come forward with a big call tipping western Queensland to experience its worst flood in 44 years.

Higgins took to Facebook and made the prediction this morning.

"All of Western Queensland need to prepare for a potential major record flood which is forecast to impact the area during the next five days," Jeff Higgins posted.

"It could rival anything during the past 44 years (since the 1974 flood), it may also be so significant that nothing has ever been experienced like it in this state.

"Widespread rainfall totals of 200 to 400mm are likely with up to 550mm possible."

The forecast states much of Western Queensland could be impacted.

 

 

It predicts a low pressure system will track west from Charters Towers to Mount Isa, on Thursday and Friday, dropping between 100mm and 300mm a day as it moves inland.

Then the low is tipped to turn south and move from Mount Isa to Boulia bringing a huge deluge.

"The following areas are at risk of record breaking rainfall of between 200 and 400mm with possibly up to 550mm - the North West and Channel Country districts, possibly the Central West District depending on exact movements of the low," the forecast states

 

Flooding across Townsville. Lower Bridge closed on the Bohle River as overflow covers the road. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Meanwhile a forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology took a somewhat more conservative approach predicting 350mm to fall in some isolated areas and saying there were several computer generated models all making different predictions at this stage. 

"It's a bit silly to talk too specifically at this point in time," he said.

He did however say the bad weather and heavy rain was likely to stretch all the way from the Gulf down to south-east Queensland over the next week. 

 

