‘Worst ever’: Melania brutally mocked

Love her or loathe her, Melania Trump has captivated us over the past few years. But now, Americans have well and truly turned on her.

Melania Trump's days in the White House are now clearly numbered despite her husband's denial about his election loss.

But as the First Lady quietly prepares for life away from the spotlight, attention has turned to exactly what sort of legacy she will leave behind.

And it's not exactly flattering for the 50-year-old mother of one.

The hashtag #WorstFlotusEver has started to take off on Twitter, with critics piling on the former model by listing their many grievances and mocking her achievements over the past four years.

So what are they so upset about?

MELANIA'S DISMAL LEGACY

The overwhelming majority of social media users mentioned Ms Trump's infamous "I really don't care, do u?" jacket, which she donned while en route to visit children incarcerated under the President's family separation policy.

"You'll be remembered as a heartless birther who wore a jacket that read, 'I really don't care, do you?' to meet children your husband kept separated from their parents in cages," was just one of countless summaries of the Zara jacket debacle online.

Regarding the news from the White House lately, I'm reminded of that pithy phrase from the great 21-century philosopher, Melania Trump:

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?”#TrumpIsTheVirus

If you don't care about your husband putting children in cages, then why should we care about U? pic.twitter.com/XSbTAOxc1V — Alan Grayson (@AlanGrayson) October 4, 2020

Another common theme was the divisive, all-red Christmas trees Ms Trump unveiled in the White House in 2018 which many compared to a "horror movie", while her "tone-deaf" spruiking of a completed White House tennis pavilion while the coronavirus claimed hundreds of thousands of lives was also panned.

"Welcome to Gilead": Melania Trump's red Christmas trees have Twitter crying "Handmaid's Tale." https://t.co/FrpbgTu6V6 pic.twitter.com/oQHwx6lc14 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 27, 2018

Keeping up the Christmas theme, others slammed the First Lady's expletive-filled rant about the holiday in a recently-released tape, while many claimed she would be most remembered for allegedly plagiarising Michelle Obama's speech, her rumoured use of a body double and for repeatedly slapping away her husband's hand at public events.

Which Melania body double was most convincing? #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/oOCCRKsbdQ — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) October 25, 2020

Another widespread gripe was Ms Trump's relatively unsuccessful Be Best campaign aimed at tackling issues affecting children, while many others said she was the "worst FLOTUS ever" for leaving behind no legacy at all.

It was a sentiment echoed by Peggy Drexler in a scathing opinion piece published by CNN.

" … whatever Melania Trump's attempts now to fashion a legacy, as she is reportedly pondering as she leaves her East Wing role behind, she may in fact be most memorable for being not so memorable at all," she wrote.

MELANIA'S NEXT MOVES

The often stony-faced First Lady has been sporting a beaming smile during recent public appearances - fuelling rumours she's secretly thrilled to be leaving the White House and resuming her former lifestyle out of the spotlight.

According to another recent CNN report, Ms Trump is itching to escape the White House, with an insider telling the network "she just wants to go home".

The report also claimed Ms Trump was busily working out which personal belongings were to be shipped from the White House to the couple's New York pad and Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, while sources also say she has been quietly asking about any possible taxpayer funds which could be allocated to former First Ladies.

Last month, an insider told Page Six Ms Trump was in talks regarding a memoir book deal which could be worth "big money", while more recent leaks suggest she could be working on a coffee-table book on her White House style.

And meanwhile, the end of the Trump presidency has also fuelled speculation of a potential divorce, with former The Apprentice contestant and ex-White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claiming Ms Trump was "counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce".

US divorce lawyer Jacqueline Newman, managing partner of Berkman Bottger Newman & Rodd, told Town and Country Ms Trump could expect to receive a divorce settlement of as much as $US50 million ($A68 million).

