Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
phishing
phishing
Crime

Worst date ever after app hook-up

by Elise Williams
1st Nov 2019 5:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LATE-night hook-up has gone terribly wrong for one man who was held against his will in Brisbane's inner suburbs. 

After talking on a dating app, the 33-year-old man went to meet a 49-year-old woman at a house in New Farm just after midnight on Wednesday. 

Police allege the woman demanded money from the man. 

After refusing to pay, the man was confronted by another man, who allegedly assaulted him and held him against his will.

It is alleged the woman also assaulted her date, before she and her accomplice forced him to transfer money to their accounts.

The alleged attackers stole the man's bank card before withdrawing a sum of money, police say. 

A 49-year-old woman and 22-year-old man will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow, charged with one count each of extortion with intent to gain benefit with threat of detriment, deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and possessing dangerous drugs.

More Stories

Show More
crime online dating

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum flogged daughter because she did not do her homework

        premium_icon Mum flogged daughter because she did not do her homework

        Crime The mother's actions would have been deemed an appropriate punishment for not doing homework, in her homeland.

        Guilty verdict: Girl horrifically raped by father

        premium_icon Guilty verdict: Girl horrifically raped by father

        News Jury finds Ipswich father guilty of horrifically raping his daughter

        Council offers businesses dollar for dollar incentive rebate

        premium_icon Council offers businesses dollar for dollar incentive rebate

        Business $100,000 has been committed to the project.

        Blood match puts break-in crook behind bars

        premium_icon Blood match puts break-in crook behind bars

        Crime The man was already in prison for other crimes.