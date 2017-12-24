Man punched at mosque in Adelaide

A MAN has been punched by a visitor who was "questioning Islam" at the Marion Mosque at Park Holme.

CCTV footage was posted on the Islamic Society of South Australia's Facebook page saying the assault took place on Friday evening.

The 30-second video showed two men speaking on the porch of the mosque, before one landed a punch on the victim's face.

The victim doubled over in pain before walking back into the building as the alleged attacker left through the gate.

Islamic Society of South Australia president Ahmed Zreika this morning said police had been provided with the CCTV footage and are conducting an investigation.

"It is a high-profile mosque that has visitors every day," Mr Zreika said.

"This year we have had a number of attacks on the mosque.

"People have thrown eggs and rubbish at the mosque and yelled out to our hijabi women. This time we captured it on the CCTV and we felt that we had to show it to the public because it is unacceptable."

Sahar Shahin, communications liason officer for the Islamic Association of South Australia, at the Marion Mosque. Picture: Tait Schmaal

Mr Zreika said the victim was shaken up.

"He was really upset, he is very shy, and he has never had any problems like this.

"The whole community feels sad.

"We are going to continue to open our doors for the public. This event is not going to stop us. But we are of course having to be careful."

Mr Zreika said it appeared as though the man was a local.

"Most of the people who saw him yesterday said he was walking (not in a car) so we assume he is a neighbour or close.

"The man who entered saw a worshipper and started asking him general question about Islam and religion.

"He then turned the conversation to politics, talking about Jerusalem and the United States.

"The victim said he did not want to get involved in politics and then the man punched him in the face."

Sturt Police say they are investigating an assault in which the victim was punched to the face and sustained facial injuries that were treated at the scene by paramedics.

"The suspect is not known to the victim and police are making inquiries to try to identify him," SA Police said in a statement.

If anyone has any information on the incident they should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."