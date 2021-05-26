Worrying revelation about virus cases

Three people aged over 50 at the centre of a Melbourne cluster are yet to get their Covid-19 jab despite being eligible to receive the vaccine. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers

Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton – when questioned about this on Wednesday morning – replied “it is my concern” and said it triggered concern more broadly about a lack of people across the population getting vaccinated.

“It is my concern in this cluster but across the population generally – If you are concerned, make a booking for today, tomorrow, the weeks ahead,” he told reporters.



“We know many over 50 still have not had the vaccine and many will be booking now. Many turned up yesterday. There are tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, who can get vaccinated now and should get vaccinated now.”

Victoria chief health officer Brett Sutton urges people eligible for the vaccine to get the jab. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Fifteen people infected with the coronavirus are now included in the northern suburbs cluster, after the state posted six new local cases on Wednesday.

The cluster emerged after the Department of Health revealed the first four infections on Monday, triggering a growing list of exposure venues across Melbourne and urgent warnings to get vaccinated.

Mr Sutton urged calm about the blood clot concern associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and pleaded with people to come froward for their jab.

“This is the same vaccine that has been given to the UK. It is down from over 60,000 plus cases per day to 2½ thousand cases per day. It is getting over its pandemic through this vaccine,” he said.

“There is always a risk with medications, and as far as the blood clots go with AstraZeneca, that is a small risk.”

Fifteen people infected with the coronavirus are now included in the northern suburbs cluster. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Acting Premier James Merlino put pressure on the commonwealth government, saying it is “a fact” the nation’s vaccine rollout program “has been delayed”.

“There are global challenges with supply. There has been the hit to public confidence in terms of AstraZeneca, meaning we saw a debit number of people getting vaccinated,” he said.

“That is a massive challenge. The way through this pandemic is the successful rollout of the vaccine and an alternative quarantine system so we can deal with our highest risk.”

