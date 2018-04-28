Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The oldest known living spider has died aged 43. Picture: AAP Image/Curtin University
The oldest known living spider has died aged 43. Picture: AAP Image/Curtin University
Offbeat

World’s oldest spider dies aged 43

28th Apr 2018 6:00 PM

AUSTRALIA has a notorious reputation as home to some of the world's deadliest creatures and until recently also harboured the oldest known living spider in the world.

The trapdoor matriarch died at the ripe old age of 43 during a long-term population study in Western Australia's Central Wheatbelt and far outlived her previous rival, a 28-year-old Mexican tarantula.

Curtin University's Leanda Mason said the arachnid's significant life had allowed scientists to further investigate the behaviour and population dynamics of trapdoor spiders.

Funnel-web Spiders and Mouse Spiders are often mistaken for trapdoor spiders. Picture: Supplied
Funnel-web Spiders and Mouse Spiders are often mistaken for trapdoor spiders. Picture: Supplied

The research project was started by renowned University of WA biologist and spider specialist Barbara York Main in 1974.

"Through Barbara's detailed research, we were able to determine that the extensive life span of the trapdoor spider is due to their life-history traits, including how they live in uncleared, native bushland, their sedentary nature and low metabolisms," Ms Mason said.

animal death editors picks oldest spider spider

Top Stories

    Family's anguish as violent, autistic son left without help

    premium_icon Family's anguish as violent, autistic son left without help

    Health Teenager suffers autism and would often violently assault his mother and big sister

    Photos show Australia’s solar revolution

    Photos show Australia’s solar revolution

    Environment The "Sunshine State" is home to seven of the top 10 postcodes.

    Family pub back with owners to assess future direction

    premium_icon Family pub back with owners to assess future direction

    Business Popular watering hole's goal to keep up with the city's growth

    Tim Winton on the 'sorry lives of blokes' in the #metoo era

    premium_icon Tim Winton on the 'sorry lives of blokes' in the #metoo era

    News 'Toxic masculinity is bad for blokes - it limits their lives'

    Local Partners