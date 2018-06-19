Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
She was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
News

World's oldest orangutan dies at WA zoo

by AAP
19th Jun 2018 12:11 PM

THE world's oldest Sumatran Orangutan has died at a West Australian Zoo.

Puan, the 62-year-old grand dame of Perth Zoo, was put to sleep on Monday after her quality of life rapidly deteriorated due to her advanced years.

"It's always hard to make that decision for any animal, but it was the right decision and a respectful end for an old lady who demanded respect throughout her life," primate supervisor Holly Thompson said on Tuesday.

 

Puan has 54 descendants, 29 of which are still living around the world.

editors picks endangered animals orangutan perth zoo puan

Top Stories

    'You shouldn't be in Australia': Mum's breastfeeding shame

    'You shouldn't be in Australia': Mum's breastfeeding shame

    Health "She then went to say I have very little respect for myself and it's why my people shouldn't be allowed in this country."

    Stop button pushed after Dreamworld crash

    Stop button pushed after Dreamworld crash

    News The inquest continues

    • 19th Jun 2018 1:41 PM
    Customers take selfies with Aussie cricket legend

    Customers take selfies with Aussie cricket legend

    News Merv Hughes raises money for charity at Orion

    • 19th Jun 2018 1:41 PM
    Championship leader's plan to win his 'home Supercars event'

    premium_icon Championship leader's plan to win his 'home Supercars event'

    News McLaughlin is an honorary Queenslander after joining Dick Johnson

    • 19th Jun 2018 1:29 PM

    Local Partners