The pinnacle of air warfare training to test Ipswich crew

AT THE READY: EA-18G Growler aircraft from the US Navy VAQ-132 Scorpion Squadron have after-flight checks performed prior to taxiing back to the flight line at RAAF Base Amberley. SGT Peter Borys

FOUR EA-18G Growler aircraft and crews from Number 6 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley are about to deploy on their first international exercise.

FromJanuary 29- February 16, 2018, about 340 Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) personnel will deploy to Nevada to train in the world's most complex air combat environment during Exercise Red Flag 18-1.

The RAAF personnel will support and participate in missions during the premier air combat exercise alongside counterparts from the US and UK and will reconstruct a modern and complex battle space.

Deputy exercise director and RAAF Task Group Headquarters Commander, Group Captain Tim Alsop said Red Flag is the pinnacle of advanced air warfare training.

"Every year, the RAAF is invited to participate in Red Flag. We gain so much as an organisation in terms of how we train and also how we operate as a deployed force in a multi-national environment," Group Captain Alsop said.

"The Growlers' overseas deployment to a multi-national exercise of this scale, a mere year after having been transferred to No. 6 Squadron, is an important milestone for both Air Combat Group and RAAF."

US Navy EA-18G Growler taxies at RAAF Base Amberley. SGT Peter Borys

An AP-3C Orion and an E-7A Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft will also participate in Red Flag, along with a Control and Reporting Centre from 41 Wing to support airborne personnel and aircraft.

"During the exercise, participants will practise planning and executing day- and night-time missions, using large numbers of aircraft and ground systems, co-ordinated to overcome a considerable simulated adversary," Group Captain Alsop said.

"This includes a range of air power roles for RAAF personnel, from air superiority and strike to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to electronic warfare.

"It provides a comprehensive training environment for aircrew, maintenance and support personnel alike."

Established in 1980 by the US Air Force, Exercise Red Flag provides personnel with an opportunity to experience a complex, modern and dynamic combat landscape.