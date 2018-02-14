Underwater photos you won’t believe

THESE are the stunning photos that reveal the incredible secrets of the underwater world.

From sharks as you have never seen them before to sharks you didn't even know existed, to a surfer literally swallowed by a wave, swans seemingly attached at the hip and Humpbacks having a whale of a time, these fantastic photos will leave you in awe at what goes on beneath the surface.

The annual Underwater Photographer of the Year award aims to celebrate photography beneath the ocean, lakes and even swimming pools since the competition was first held in 1965.

Today's competition in which over 5000 pictures were entered and is based in the UK, aims to test photographers across 11 categories including Macro, Wide Angle, Behaviour and Wreck Photography.

Tobias Friedrich’s was named Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018 for his panorama of British World War II military vehicles with soldierfish schooling above. Picture: Tobias Friedrich/UPY 2018

German snapper Tobias Friedrich was named Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018 for his wonderful panorama of British World War II military vehicles sunk deep inside a shipwreck in the Red Sea.

Cycle War was shot in Egypt and pictures Norton 16H motorcycles loaded in Fordson WOT 3 trucks, with solderfish schooling above them.

GALLERY

"I had had this image in mind for a few years, but it is impossible to capture in one photo, because there is not space inside the wreck to photograph this scene in a single frame. My solution was take a series of pictures and stitch them together as a panorama," Friedrich said.

Chair of the judges Peter Rowlands said of Cycle War: "this is a quite extraordinary shot which must be viewed as large as possible. The artistic skill is to visualise such an image and the photographic talent is to achieve it."

REVEALED: Incredible 'loving' wildlife pics

Grant Thomas was awarded British Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018 for Love Birds. Picture: Grant Thomas/UPY 2018

The title of British Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018 was awarded to Glasgow-born Grant Thomas who lives in New Zealand. Love Birds was taken in Loch Lomond, Scotland.

"I have always been fascinated by over-under photography, connecting the everyday terrestrial world that we all know with the less familiar underwater secrets," Thomas said.

"The swans were searching for food beneath the surface, I just had to wait for that perfect moment of synchronicity."

The judges said it was the symmetry of the issue that made it a standout.

Malaysian Man BD was named as Up and Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018.

Roar won Up and Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018 for Man BD. Picture: ManBd UiDive/UPY 2018

His photo Roar, shot in Indonesia, depicts a pair of sea slugs with a massive moray eel in the background.

"While shooting these nudibranchs I was focusing on getting the shot when suddenly a moray eel appeared behind," Man said.

"It still took me about 30 minutes to get this shot."

Tony Stephenson was named The Most Promising British Underwater Photographer 2018 for How Many Pike? Picture: Tony Stephenson/UPY 2018

The Most Promising British Underwater Photographer 2018 went to Tony Stephenson from the East Midlands in England.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, How Many Pike? stunningly reveals pike courtship in Stoney Cove, Leicestershire.

"I love photographing pike and on this dive during the Easter holidays, these males were looking for a mate," Stephenson said.

Will Clark’s Basking shark feeding taken in Scotland off the Isle of Coll. Picture: Will Clark/UPY 2018

Will Clark's Basking shark feeding captured an insight into the life of the world's second biggest fish off Scotland's Isle of Coll.

Rodney Bursiel’s Under The Wave Country depicts musician and professional surfer, Donavon Frankenreiter at Cloudbreak. Picture: Rodney Bursiel/UPY 2018

Under the Wave by Rodney Bursiel shows the power of iconic surfing locale Cloudbreak.

Tanya Houppermans’ A sand tiger shark surrounded by tiny bait fish. Picture: Tanya Houppermans/UPY 2018 Nationality:

And Tanya Houppermans' A sand tiger shark surrounded by tiny bait fish shows the feared animal from a terrifying angle.