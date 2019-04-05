World War II veteran's gym time needs a lift

93-year-old WWII veteran Ken Smith is taking part in a program run by Active Body Conditioning at Good Life Gym Riverlink. Pictured with exercise physiologist Emily Beck.

GETTING to his weekly gym session is proving a mission in itself for 95-year-old World War II veteran Ken Smith.

Ground movement at Riverlink Shopping Centre forced centre management to shut down the lift Mr Smith and other gym-goers use.

The lift has been shut since late January and centre management is still not certain how long it will be until it can be fixed. As a war veteran who served his country in Milne Bay and Bougainville, Mr Smith is hardly one to complain about what he called "a bit of an invonvenience”.

He hasn't let the challenge of scaling a few extra sets of stairs get in his way, although he did jokingly note: "By the time I get up the stairs, it is time for me to turn around and go home again.”

WORKOUT: Ken Smith, 95, of One Mile, has been climbing stairs to get to his favourite gym after a lift at Riverlink was shut down in January. Cordell Richardson

A Riverlink spokeswoman said the problem was caused by structural issues and that a lot of work had been going on to try to rectify it.

"We are working as fast as we can with engineers to get it up and running,” she said.

"There was movement in it and we had to shut it down out of safety concerns.”

Riverlink Management has invited customers to contact them with any questions regarding the lift.

While unable to give a timeline on repairs, centre management says it hopes to be able to give a better indication of the timing of the fix-up soon.