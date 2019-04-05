Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
93-year-old WWII veteran Ken Smith is taking part in a program run by Active Body Conditioning at Good Life Gym Riverlink. Pictured with exercise physiologist Emily Beck.
93-year-old WWII veteran Ken Smith is taking part in a program run by Active Body Conditioning at Good Life Gym Riverlink. Pictured with exercise physiologist Emily Beck. David Nielsen
People and Places

World War II veteran's gym time needs a lift

5th Apr 2019 5:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GETTING to his weekly gym session is proving a mission in itself for 95-year-old World War II veteran Ken Smith.

Ground movement at Riverlink Shopping Centre forced centre management to shut down the lift Mr Smith and other gym-goers use.

The lift has been shut since late January and centre management is still not certain how long it will be until it can be fixed. As a war veteran who served his country in Milne Bay and Bougainville, Mr Smith is hardly one to complain about what he called "a bit of an invonvenience”.

He hasn't let the challenge of scaling a few extra sets of stairs get in his way, although he did jokingly note: "By the time I get up the stairs, it is time for me to turn around and go home again.”

WORKOUT: Ken Smith, 95, of One Mile, has been climbing stairs to get to his favourite gym after a lift at Riverlink was shut down in January.
WORKOUT: Ken Smith, 95, of One Mile, has been climbing stairs to get to his favourite gym after a lift at Riverlink was shut down in January. Cordell Richardson

A Riverlink spokeswoman said the problem was caused by structural issues and that a lot of work had been going on to try to rectify it.

"We are working as fast as we can with engineers to get it up and running,” she said.

"There was movement in it and we had to shut it down out of safety concerns.”

Riverlink Management has invited customers to contact them with any questions regarding the lift.

While unable to give a timeline on repairs, centre management says it hopes to be able to give a better indication of the timing of the fix-up soon.

gym riverlink shopping centre world war ii veteran
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

    10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

    Entertainment What's on in and around the city and surrounding towns this Saturday and Sunday.

    • 5th Apr 2019 6:13 PM
    Call to get the jab as flu numbers spike

    premium_icon Call to get the jab as flu numbers spike

    Health "It also helps protect those around you"

    • 5th Apr 2019 6:00 PM
    Temper outburst lands banned man behind bars

    premium_icon Temper outburst lands banned man behind bars

    Crime He also verbally abused staff, using profanities and threats.

    • 5th Apr 2019 5:52 PM
    Premier heads to Germany in search of skilled Ipswich jobs

    premium_icon Premier heads to Germany in search of skilled Ipswich jobs

    Business If she's successful the city will be in the box seat for a contract

    • 5th Apr 2019 4:37 PM