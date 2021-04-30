World vaccination program at risk if India not controlled

The whole global vaccination program for COVID-19 could be in jeopardy, unless the outbreak in India is controlled, a leading Australian epidemiologist has warned.

Professor Mike Toole, from the Burnet Institute, said the world is facing "a race between vaccines and variants."

He is one of more than 700 doctors, health care groups, and charities who have signed an open letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on him to immediately waiver intellectual property rights on COVID-19 fighting tools such as vaccines and diagnostic equipment amid fears the India crisis cannot be controlled.

Professor Mike Toole, epidemiologist with the Burnet Institute, said it is race against time to control COVID-19. Picture: Supplied

The call for action comes as the World Trade Organisation is due to meet tomorrow to discuss forcing nations to waiver any blocks on the COVID technology and it is appealing to Australia to support the motion.

Professor Toole, who has more than 40 years' experience in international health including communicable disease control (including HIV), maternal and child health and nutrition, and public health in emergency settings, said the outbreak in India and Brazil must be controlled to stem the pandemic.

He said the biggest threat from letting the outbreaks run out of control is the potential for the virus to mutate randomly and spread.

Already Professor Toole said there is a new variant from India, B1617, and it has spread to other countries.

Both India and Brazil have long porous borders and it is impossible to stop the virus escaping into other countries, he said.

Professor Toole said the longer the virus is uncontrolled the more it is likely to mutate and resist antibodies built up from the vaccines and render the global vaccination program useless.

"The more we allow it to mutate the more new variants will evade the immune response mounted by current vaccinations."

He said in India last week 25 doctors were infected with COVID-19 despite already being vaccinated.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is being urged to take a stronger leadership role in supporting moves to release intellectual property rights over COVID-19 medical tools. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

The open letter to Mr Morrison was co-written by Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and the Public Health Association of Australia (PHAA) and it urges the Australian Government to take a stronger leadership role by supporting proposals such as the temporary removal of intellectual property rights over COVID-19 medical tools.

It argues that it is critical that the Australian Government listens to the experts and uses all of its available political, financial and legal leverage to get more vaccines and other medical tools to the countries most in need.

This will in turn help protect all countries from emerging variants of COVID-19.

As the humanitarian crisis in India continues to worsen, UNICEF Australia yesterday launched the India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal to provide lifesaving assistance to people affected by the deadliest days of the pandemic so far in India.

"Families and communities in India are in desperate need of assistance," UNICEF Australia's

Director of International Programs Felicity Butler-Wever said.

"As cases are rising exponentially, many more people will die if we do not send urgent help and children could be left without their families if we do not reach them in time."

