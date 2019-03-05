Speech pathologist says swallowing difficulty can be fatal

A SPRINGFIELD Speech Pathologist is warning that difficulty with swallowing can be life threatening.

Freeda Young said it was estimated around one million Australians have difficulty swallowing and most were unaware it could be fatal.

That's why the Speech Pathologist at Youthrive in Springfield is campaigning to promote Swallowing Awareness Day, Wednesday March 13.

Ms Thong said swallowing disorders remained largely invisible, poorly understood by the general community and without greater awareness posed a risk to children and families in the Greater Springfield Region.

"A swallowing problem can occur at any stage of life. Swallowing is a skill developed from infancy," Ms Thong said.

"Babies born prematurely or children with abnormalities with the structure of their head, neck and face, such as cleft lip or palate can have difficulty feeding."

Around 15‐30 per cent of people aged over 65 living in the community have a swallowing difficulty, with that figure rising to more than 50 per cent for older Australians living in a nursing home.

And after falls, choking is the second biggest killer of nursing home residents.

"Almost half of everyone who has had a stroke will have a swallowing problem," Ms Thong said.

"Sixty-nine per cent of people with Parkinson's disease will have swallowing difficulties, as will 25 per cent of patients with multiple sclerosis.

"Swallowing Awareness Day is an opportunity for all of us to learn more about swallowing difficulties and how they impact on the lives of our friends, neighbours and our wider community."

Swallowing problems can mean food, drinks or saliva gets into the lungs and this can cause infections or pneumonia.

Severe swallowing complications can lead to death, while other swallowing complications can lead to poor nutrition, dehydration, health complications, and social isolation.

Swallowing Awareness Day 2019 is an important time to bring attention to swallowing disorders and to connect people with speech pathologists, the professionals who can help.

Speech pathologists assess and treat people with difficulty swallowing called dysphagia, pronounced dis-fay-juh.

The cost to affected individuals is measured in dollars through added health costs, limitations to their participation in the wider society, and in negative impacts on their social and emotional well-being.