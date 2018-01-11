Australian teen youngest in history to ski to South Pole

Jade Hameister completed an epic 37-day journey to become the youngest person in history to ski to the South Pole.

Jade Hameister completed an epic 37-day journey to become the youngest person in history to ski to the South Pole.

MELBOURNE schoolgirl Jade Hameister has cemented her name into the record books after becoming the youngest person in history to ski to the South Pole.

The 37-day, 600km Arctic trek through one of the world's most brutal climates saw the 16-year-old smash a host of world records, including becoming the first Australian woman to complete the expedition unassisted and unsupported.

Jade told the Herald Sun from the South Pole the achievement had yet to sink in.

"It was so special, but it doesn't seem real yet," she said.

Speaking via satellite phone, Jade said the trek was much harder than she ever expected.

"I kept thinking - who am I, why do I have the right to do this?"

Jade and her all-Australian team battled "horrific head winds" and temperatures that dropped below -50C.

Even the teams experienced guide said the expedition was one of the toughest he'd ever experienced.

"It was brutal - I thought what have I gotten myself into," Jade said.

But Jade said the key was to block out "the little voice in her head that said I couldn't do it," she said.

"I had to push through and keep positive," she said.

The Hampton teenager also became the first woman in history to ski a new, uncharted route - a feat she only realised part way through her journey.

"I don't even care about the other records, that was the best one," she said.

Jade Hameister during Greenland crossing.

Jade's latest triumph is the final step in a record-breaking challenge she set herself almost three years ago.

At just 14-years-old, Jade vowed to become the youngest person the complete the Polar Hatrick: the North Pole, Greenland crossing and South Pole.

And at 7pm local time, at the age of 16-years-old she made good on that promise.

"I definitely doubted myself ... but I got there and I'm proud," she said.

Jade Hameister has successfully skied to the South Pole.



Only 20 women have previously completed the trek from the coast of Antarctica to the South Pole unsupported and unassisted.

Jade will fly back to Melbourne via Chile in the coming days before beginning her next challenge - VCE.

Jade said she was looking forward to "the beach, summer and friends" upon her return.

genevieve.alison@news.com.au

@GenevieveAlison