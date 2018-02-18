WORLD RECORD: Bundamba aqua aerobic class steals title

The Ipswich Hospital Foundation successfully organised and beat the Guinness World Record for the largest Aqua Class at the Bundamba Swim Centre.

The Ipswich Hospital Foundation successfully organised and beat the Guinness World Record for the largest Aqua Class at the Bundamba Swim Centre. David Nielsen

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

AN ENTHUSIASTIC crowd of aqua aerobic participants - 254 to be exact - has trumped Mexico and brought a world record to Bundamba.

The clear and cool water at the Bundamba Swim Centre's 50m pool on Sunday hosted the Ipswich Hospital Foundation's world-record attempt for the Largest Aqua Aerobics Class.

With a town in Mexico showcasing a class with 250 participants, organisers were confident the record would be theirs.

"We ended up 254 people, four more than the world record," Ipswich Hospital Foundation chief executive officer Phillip Bell said.

"It all has to be confirmed by Guinness world record authorities but we're confident.

"It is a truly international achievement."

Beat-bopping songs such as YMCA and Highway to Hell got the class moving while Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli demonstrated his dancing skills.

"You can see how many people are really enjoying it and the diversity of fitness levels," Mr Bell said.

"It's just a fantastic way to celebrate fitness in the community.

"People love a reason to get cool on a hot day."

The Ipswich Hospital Foundation successfully organised and beat the Guinness World Record for the largest Aqua Class at the Bundamba Swim Centre. David Nielsen

The foundation has previously contested the record but without the strict guidelines of Guinness World Records being met, it was not officially broken - until now.

"We're really comfortable just to have beaten the record as it currently stands," Mr Bell said.

All participants paid an entry fee, raising valuable funds for the hospital foundation to continue encouraging people to live healthy and active lives.

World Record Broken: The Ipswich Hospital Foundation successfully organised and beat the Guinness World Record for the largest Aqua Class at the Bundamba Swim Centre.

"It's all subsidised so no one pays any more than $5 for an activity," he said.

Despite the record, Mr Bell said the foundation would not stop.

"We're going to keep trying to beat our existing records and other records," he said.

That's what's great about these sorts of activities; even if you don't achieve the world record it's a win for the community and the individuals involved.