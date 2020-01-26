Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Open Day 6 . 25/01/2020. Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov on Rod Laver Arena. Nick Kyrgios 4th set . Pic: Michael Klein
Australian Open Day 6 . 25/01/2020. Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov on Rod Laver Arena. Nick Kyrgios 4th set . Pic: Michael Klein
Tennis

World reacts to Kyrgios’ Australian Open epic

by Fox Sports
26th Jan 2020 6:40 AM

Nick Kyrgios had to dig into his deepest reserves on Saturday night to prevail in a five-set marathon that smashed the record for his longest ever career match.

Up 4-2 in the third with a two-set lead, Kyrgios appeared to be cruising towards a straight sets win over Russian 16th seed Karen Khachanov.

But then he opened the door, and it nearly slammed right back in his face.

Kyrgios looked fatigued, frustrated and carried a few niggles through back-to-back tie breaks that went the way of his Russian rival in the third and fourth sets.

The two then traded blow for blow in the fifth, both showing great endurance and firepower, but it was Kyrgios who prevailed.

 

"This is the best effort he has ever given on a tennis court," tennis legend John McEnroe said on commentary for ESPN.

"This is the deepest he has ever dug."

The tennis world was left sitting on the edge of their seats as the enthralling duel played out, here's how they reacted.

 

 

 

 

 

Kyrgios led the match tiebreak 3-0 before losing four straight points. He then was broken at 7-7, but won three consecutive points to claim the match.

It was the longest match in Kyrgios' career, lasting four hours and 26 minutes, surpassing his 2014 Wimbledon meeting with Richard Gasquet.

The win now sets up a thrilling fourth round matchup against World No.1 Rafael Nadal who Kyrgios has had a long-simmering feud with.

Unfortunately for his strong contingent of fans the match won't be played on his favoured Melbourne Arena, instead it will take place on the main stage of Rod Laver Arena.

More Stories

Show More
australian open nick krygios

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parents’ pockets hit by hike in child care fees

        premium_icon Parents’ pockets hit by hike in child care fees

        News Mr Neumann said latest data revealed the cost of child care had skyrocketed by 34.6 per cent since in 2013.

        Ipswich volunteer to be honoured with an Order of Australia Medal

        premium_icon Ipswich volunteer to be honoured with an Order of Australia...

        News Ipswich volunteer to be an honoured with an OAM.

        Storms widespread throughout the state

        premium_icon Storms widespread throughout the state

        News Thousands of homes left without power after severe storm

        Lifelong commitment to Cribb & Foote

        premium_icon Lifelong commitment to Cribb & Foote

        News War was the only thing that tore employee away from job