World reacts to Biden: Melania’s home country snubs win

World leaders have welcomed Joe Biden's win, despite continuing protests and legal challenges from Donald Trump.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the first world leaders to join Mr Johnson in congratulating Mr Biden.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also sent his best wishes and emphasised the nation's "deep and enduring" alliance with the United States.

Mr Johnson said: "Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

"The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security."

Mr Trump had been a vocal supporter of Mr Johnson.

Sophia Gaston, an Australian who is director of the British Foreign Policy Group, said: "It's no surprise that Boris Johnson has singled out climate change as a key area of co-operation with a Biden administration.

"This is a specific area on which Biden and Johnson are aligned."

Mr Johnson has been considering moving forward a ban on the sale of petrol cars from 2040 to 2030, according to The Times newspaper in London.

That move was seen as part of a push to get a new deal at the United Nations Climate Change conference being held in Glasgow next year, after Mr Trump pulled out of the Paris agreement.

Elizabeth Ames, of The Menzies Australia Institute at Kings College London, said Mr Biden would return the United States' foreign policy to familiar ground.

She said that despite Mr Johnson's strong personal relationship with Mr Trump, "a Biden administration should be much more aligned to UK global priorities."

Mr Macron said: "The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!"

Ms Merkel said of Mr Biden: "I sincerely wish him the best of luck and every success and I would also like to congratulate Kamala Harris, the first female vice president-elect in the history of your country.

"I look forward to working with President Biden. Our trans-Atlantic friendship is indispensable if we are to deal with the major challenges of our time."

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he took "pride in Joe Biden's election".

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said he wanted to work with Mr Biden on peace in Afghanistan and "ending illegal tax havens".

Mr Modi, India's leader who will be a key ally in the United States containment of China's influence, said: "I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership."

Congratulations to @joebiden and @kamalaharris - Australia wishes you every success in office. The Australia-US Alliance is deep and enduring, and built on shared values. I look forward to working with you closely as we face the world’s many challenges together. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) November 7, 2020

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Congratulations President-elect @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris on your victory in the US Presidential election. With so many issues facing the international community, your message of unity is one we share. New Zealand looks forward to working with you both! https://t.co/VTGRM4mHEK — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) November 7, 2020

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

But other leaders were less positive about the prospect of a Biden presidency.

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan released a statement saying that he had been on the phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin, making no mention of Mr Biden's win.

Janez Jansa, the Prime Minister of Slovenia, where former First Lady Melania Trump hails from, did not endorse Mr Biden.

After earlier this week calling the election for Mr Trump, he said on Sunday morning that "the courts have not even begun to decide."

However, Slovenia's president Borut Pahor, did back Mr Biden in an official statement.

