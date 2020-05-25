World ranked Ipswich athlete ponders a comeback

POWERFUL PERFORMER: Ipswich allrounder Darrin Norwood winds up at the 2017 World Masters Athletics Championships in Perth.

FORMER Ipswich Masters Sportsperson of the Year Darrin Norwood is missing time out on the athletics circuit.

That's why he's left the proverbial door open to returning to competition in the future.

The long-serving Ipswich and District Athletic Club national champion was among the best in the world before taking a break in 2017.

Having not officially retired at that stage, the new dad is now in his forties feeling refreshed and still fit.

"I'm contemplating on whether to make a comeback for athletics or not,'' he said, having won two silver medals and a bronze at the 2017 world masters championships in Perth.

"I'm kind of doing just my own thing at the moment. I'm doing a lot of CrossFit training and I've qualified for a few comps I'm doing now.''

That will be music to the ears of many regional athletes who are good friends and who thrive of competing against someone of such high standing.

"I will probably just do the masters. I'm not going to do too many open comps I don't think,'' he said.

"They (other athletes) are all starting to get a little bit too young for me.''

Ipswich masters athlete Darrin Norwood.

The Ipswich personal trainer enjoyed national and international success since 2011, being a prolific medal winner.

At the peak of his competitive athletics career, Norwood had number one world rankings in shotput, weight throws and throws pentathlon.

The Raceview-based all-rounder impressed at the 2017 World Masters Athletics Championships in Perth before taking his extended break.

Often competing in multiple events, he won more than 60 medals, including 43 gold, across a range of events at Australia titles.

Before the world championships, the Ipswich personal trainer won five gold and a silver medal at the Masters Oceania Championships.

He collected an incredible 12 gold, eight silver and six bronze at the Pan Pacific Championships.

The Ipswich achiever is also missing the social aspects of masters competition as he considers a return.