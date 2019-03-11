World Harmony Festival returns to Springfield

FUN TIMES: There will be rides for the kids to enjoy at the festival.

FUN TIMES: There will be rides for the kids to enjoy at the festival. SolStock

MULITCULTURAL performances, lion dancing workshops, an array of international dishes and fireworks will all feature at this weekend's World Harmony Festival at Springfield's Robelle Domain.

The annual event is one of the most popular festivals on the Springfield calendar, and this year promises to be bigger and better.

Hosted by the Ipswich World Harmony Society, the festival will also feature rides, live entertainment, a firm sword competition, market stalls, face painting, dance performances and more.

For the kids, and kids at heart, there will be a giant slide, rock wall, land train, jumping castle, tea cups, a ferris wheel and laser skirmish. Tickets are $15 for unlimited rides.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 3-8pm at Robelle Domain Parkland.

It is free to attend.

For more information, search World Harmony Festival on Facebook.