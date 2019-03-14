World Frog Day interactive workshop

Judith Vink and Luise Manning will be at World Frog Day event this month.

A FROG ID workshop is being held to celebrate World Frog Day on Wednesday March 20.

Judith Vink will share her presentation titled Discover What Creaks and Croaks in Your Backyard, the interactive workshop details how you can use the Frog ID App created by the Australian Museum.

During the event a short walk will be taken to the Springfield Lakes Rain Garden to listen and look for native frongs that inhabit the man made wetland.

Springfield Lakes Nature Care President Luise Manning said World Frog Day would help raise awareness of how important frogs are in keeping control of insects.

"It's a day meant for people to learn more about frogs and what has already caused many species to die out," Mrs Manning said.

"The world has over 4,000 species of frogs. About 170 species of frogs have become extinct in the past decade. Human activity and fungal infections are the major causes of frogs dying out.

"This is because frogs breathe and absorb water through their skin. Hence, if foreign chemicals and toxins are added to the water source, they absorb it along with the water.

"So it's really important that we protect our creeks and waterways.

"We should all be looking at reducing the impacts on our native frogs and trying to eradicate or reduce the cane toad population.

"Judith's workshop is great, to raise awareness of our unique frog speices and the importance of protecting them especially during the increasing effects of Climate Change."

The workshop is being held at BLVD Restaurant Conference Room on March 20 at 6pm.

Light Refreshments will be provided on the night, tickets cost $11.64.

Please bring your smart phone so you can trial the free FrogID App, wear closed in shoes, long sleeved clothes/pants, mosquito protection and a torch.

Book at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/world-frog-day-workshop-tickets-56611022091.

For more information email info@springfieldlakesnaturecare.org.au