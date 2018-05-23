World's first camel and honey vodka made in our own backyard

NEW PRODUCT: Jason Hannay from Flinders Peak Winery with Paul Martin and Jeff Flood from Summer Land Camel Farm, are excited to launch their new product.

TWO Scenic Rim businesses are raising a glass and toasting to their new success after creating what they believe to be the "world's first camel milk and honey flavoured vodka".

Summer Land Camel Farm and Flinders Peak Winery teamed up to create the product, which took more than 12 months to perfect.

The camel farm collected their whey, which is the liquid remaining after the milk has been curdled and strained, as well as harvested honey from their own hives, and gave it to Jason Hannay, the chief distiller at Flinders Peak Winery.

"I did a fair bit of research and development in the past 12 months to actually get it to work," Mr Hannay said.

"I was sourcing the enzymes, yeast and ingredients which would do the job we wanted it to do.

"We then put together our first batch and it tastes incredible."

The two companies are ecstatic with the product, with Jeff Flood from Summer Land Camel Farm describing the flavour as "unbelievable".

"This is a vodka made from honey and camel's whey, so when you drink it, it's like a honey milkshake," Mr Flood said.

"The feel in your mouth is very smooth. It's clean and it doesn't burn, like most alcohol leaves in your mouth.

"Then the after taste, it's constant. It's this long, lingering taste, like you have just gone and bought a big tub of camel milk and honey gelato.

"You keep wanting that taste. You want to keep taking that next sip.

"I don't think anyone has ever done camel milk and honey flavoured vodka before."

Their newest product will be launched at their Eat Local Week event, Canapes and Cocktails at Summer Land Camels on Thursday, July 5.

A mixologist will be there on the evening to serve up a variety of drinks using the new camel milk flavoured vodka.

It will then be available for the community to purchase at both businesses.