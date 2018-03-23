World famous super model calls Ipswich home

AT 21, Madeline Stuart is the world's most famous super model with Down Syndrome.

As a nominee for the Queensland Young Achiever Awards, Maddy's efforts have been recognised by her home state.

The award recognises extraordinary efforts made by young Queenslanders to affect change in their community.

She became internationally known after a before-and-after post she made of her 20kg weight loss journey went viral. The photo gained seven million views.

Ms Stuart gained attention from the fashion industry and she has since featured in Vogue, Woman's Day and the New York Times, among others. Her love of modelling began in 2015, after attending a fashion parade with her mother, Rosanne.

As soon as the show ended, Ms Stuart said to her mum: "Mum, me, model.”

Since then, the pair have worked tirelessly to promote Ms Stuart's social media channels, book runway and photo shoot opportunities.

In 2017, Ms Stuart attended the New York, Paris, China and Birmingham Fashion Weeks.

She has also made guest appearances at events for many of her favourite not-for-profit organisation.

Maddy has enjoyed participating in charity catwalks and performing professionally choreographed dances for organisations such as Endeavour Foundation Australia, The Carol Galvin Foundation, Buddy Walk NYC, Special Olympics of New York, amongst many others.

This year, Maddy will release a documentary. B-Reel Productions joined Maddy's fashion adventures over the past eight months.