World famous orchestra to perform at St Andrew's

CLASSIC PERFORMANCE: Classical music comes to St Andrew's Church on June 16 when the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne performs in Ipswich.

ST ANDREW'S Church in the heart of the Ipswich CBD is going to come alive with the sound of music, with a special classic concert on June 21.

The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne from Germany is returning to Australia this winter, and has added this special performance to their itinerary for one night only.

Formed in Cologne, a city famous for its culture, the CPC is constantly touring the world playing a wide assortment of venues.

The CPC will be performing works by Tchaikovsky, Bach, Paganini and Vivaldi at St Andrew's Church, a unique location which sits at the top of the Ipswich Mall.

From the city that is famous throughout the world for its University of Music and its musical and instrumental teaching, generations of musicians have been trained in Cologne, who, in terms of their musicality, are unparalleled around the world.

Taking advantage of this pool of talent, a stock of outstanding musicians has been recruited in a changing cast of musicians. Their objective is to inspire as many people as possible across all generations to enjoy classical music.

The CPC performed about 300 concerts a year around the globe and listeners throughout the world look forward to a musical encounter with their musicians.

If you've never experienced classical music live, this is a rare and unique opportunity to hear some of the world's best.

Performances include:

Vivaldi - Concerto in F Minor for violin, strings and basso continuo and Concerto in D Minor for oboe, strings and basso continuo

Bach - Concerto in D Minor for violin, oboe and orchestra BWV 1060

Tchaikovsky - Andante cantabile for violoncello and orchestra

Paganini - Rondo concertante in D Major for violin and orchestra op. 6

The concert is on Thursday June 21 at 7pm. Tickets can be bought in advance at the Ipswich Visitor Information Centre, or at the door (cash only).