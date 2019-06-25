World Cup warrior can still muscle way to top

INDOOR CRICKET: Remarkably, Ipswich's Glynn Knox is preparing for his fifth World Cup.

Having taken a few years off due to injuries to his shoulder and rib, Knox concedes he was surprised to be selected again but as honoured as ever to be recognised.

After having 1cm shaved off his AC joint in recent seasons and his first rib operated on last September, he was not sure how his ageing body would hold up under the rigours of national competition but it did not let him down.

"My arm didn't turn purple which is a really good sign,” the veteran joked.

Reassured by his efforts for Queensland, he is ready to take on the world again.

"Even though you have done it before,” he said. "You still get excited and shocked.”

The crafty all-rounder has many great memories and lasting friendships as a result of past World Cups and he is keenly awaiting reconnecting with old mates and reminiscing.

Knox said the secret to his longevity was thriving on the social aspect of the game as well as loving the cricket.

"First you need to enjoy it and love it,” he said. "It is all self-funded, so if you are not enjoying it there is no use playing. In my time out of the game, you don't just miss playing the cricket, you miss the social gathering as well.”

Knox said though you did not necessarily need to be the fittest to play the game it involved enough activity to keep you relatively physically healthy.

"You find muscles you never even knew you had,” he said.

"As you get older, you need to get smarter.”

He said the speed of the game and the fact it could be played regardless of weather also appealed to him.

"You can play rain, hail or shine,” he said. "A normal game only lasts an hour. It doesn't take all night and after the game you can have a few beers at the bar with your mates.”

Tom Bushnell