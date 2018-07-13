World class trails see Silvestro swaps four wheels for two

ON TRACK: Simona De Silvestro gets in some mountain bike riding in Ipswich ahead of next weekend's Queensland Raceway event.

SWITZERLAND Supercars star Simona De Silvestro traded four wheels for two as she took to Ipswich's world-class mountain bike trails.

The category's first full-time female driver, De Silverstro visited Hidden Vale Adventure Park yesterday to experience the tracks.

"I've discovered some really cool trails and some small jumps as well,” she said.

"I love mountain biking, being from Switzerland, and it's cool to see kind of the outback here in Australia.

"You have kangaroos running around, which we don't have in Switzerland.”

De Silvestro, who sits 22nd in the championship, expected she would return to give the region's mountain biking trails another crack.

"The trails here are really nice - it's really good for training to be out here,” she said.

She and her Supercar-racing colleagues are in town ahead of next weekend's Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint.

Despite the simple layout of the track, De Silvestro expected some exciting racing.

"It's an interesting little racetrack, pretty difficult actually,” she said.

"It looks pretty easy on paper but the racing is pretty tough out there because all the cars are pretty close to each other.

"It's always fun to be racing there.”

Dubbed 'the paperclip', Queensland Raceway was the first place De Silvestro drove a Supercar - back in 2015.

"For spectators it's quite a cool track because you can see the whole track,” she said.

"That makes it pretty exciting because you can see the race unfold.”

Supercars stars line up to meet fans

TOMORROW'S Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint Community Day at Orion Shopping Centre is an ideal chance for fans to meet some top drivers before the main action starts next Friday.

Among Supercars drivers sharing in the morning's activities are defending champion Jamie Whincup (Red Bull Holden Racing Team), current series leader Scott McLaughlin (Shell V-Power Racing Team), Fabian Coulthard (Shell V-Power Racing Team), Nick Percat (Dunlop Racing) and Tim Slade (Freightliner Racing).

"We thought a Saturday might be more ideal for people to come out and meet some of the guys,'' said Cole Hitchcock, Supercars General Manager Corporate Affairs.

"And have a bit of a taste of what's going to come the following week.''

He said being a Saturday and the last week of school holidays allowed more kids to share in the pre-racing excitement.

"It will be more accessible for the fans and particularly for the kids,'' Hitchcock said.

Tomorrow's community day starts at 9am in the Orion Shopping Centre preceinct at Springfield Central.

Fans will have a chance to get autographs, see a racing simulator featuring the Queensland Raceway circuit, and receive some giveaways.