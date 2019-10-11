World-class Kiwi internationals to help Ipswich team

CRICKET: Sometimes it pays to be a promising young side chasing an elusive win in higher level competition.

That's the case for the Ipswich Logan Hornets women who have secured Brisbane Heat and New Zealand duo Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green for their latest T20 matches on Sunday at St Lucia.

Hornets head coach Wayne Bichel was delighted the international all-rounders offered to assist his winless team against University and Gold Coast.

"The girls are pretty excited about it,'' Bichel said, knowing how much his youth-laden side will benefit from having the Kiwi pair batting high up the order and providing some handy spin bowling.

"We're over the moon about it.''

Bichel appreciated the Hornets being offered their services.

"They did have a look to see that we haven't had a win yet (in six T20 first grade matches),'' the coach said.

"They also made themselves available as a rep (representative) warm-up round so they won't be available for any more but it's experience for us at the weekend.

"That's what we kind of do. Take opportunities for rep players.''

Kerr, 18, is a right-handed batter and right-arm leg break bowler.

She was the youngest male or female player to score a double century for New Zealand. That was 232 not out against Ireland. In the same match last year, she took 5/17.

Green, 26, bats right-handed and bowls right-arm off breaks.

She was part of the New Zealand T20 side in last year's World Cup tournament.

The Hornets also have Papua New Guinea player Brenda Tua back keen to step up as the Hornets complete their T20 commitments before moving into the Katherine Raymont Shield 50 over series starting on October 22.