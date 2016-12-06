World class CBD to lift Ipswich

THE suspense is palpable.

Today the final plans for the Ipswich CBD of the future will be unveiled by Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale and Ipswich City Properties chairman Paul Tully.

The multi-million dollar redevelopment - by developer epc.Pacific, Ipswich City Properties and Ipswich City Council - is set to make the CBD a world class hub of entertainment, culture, dining and retail shopping.

The redevelopment will open up the mall to the river for the first time in 29 years.

Cr Pisasale said two words would sum up what he would announce today: world class.

He said the plans would revitalise the CBD and had been put together with input from the Ipswich community.

The CBD announcement will reveal the location of the new library and council administration building.

An entertainment precinct at the northern end of the redevelopment is set to feature as will multiple major food and beverage locations.

A zero-depth water feature is also expected to be part of the plans.

Cr Pisasale said the full details would be made public today but promised the Ipswich public would get bang for their buck.

"The new CBD redevelopment is the city's Christmas present," he said.

"It has been done with extensive community consultation and it will turn us into a world class region and a destination for entertainment."

Cr Tully said no stone had been left unturned in the goal to provide a CBD that would regenerate the city's heart

"It will open up Nicholas St and a vista to the river, something that was closed off in 1987," he said.

"So it will regenerate the mall and provide connectivity between Riverlink and the Ipswich Mall.

"We have done proper community consultation and got professional feedback and input from right around Australia."