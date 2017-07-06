World champion's lightening success

WHAT started out as a casual hobby very quickly turned into world success for Camira fitness model John Obligado.

Recently hailed the Men's Fitness Model world champion at the ICN World Amateur Natural Titles in Thailand last month, the 22 year-old would never have imagined the journey his life would take after entering a local body building competition four weeks ago.

Mr Obligado went from no-one in the fitness modelling world to world champion in the space of a month and said the reality of his success was still sinking in.

"I still can't believe everything that has happened, it still doesn't feel real,” Mr Obligado said.

"I went from winning the Men's Fitness Model First Timer and Open Class 1 division at the ICN Queensland Rookies titles in May, to winning the ICN World Amateur Natural Titles in Thailand and receiving my pro-card which means I am now recognised as a professional athlete.

"I only started off going to the gym for fitness and even though I had thought about the idea of trying out a competition, there's no way I would have ever imagined I would be world champion,” he said.

"It was only because of one of the personal trainers who kept pushing me to enter that gave me the confidence to believe I could do it.”

Camira resident John Obligado at the ICN Queensland Rookies body building competition where he took out first place in the Men's Fitness Model First Timer and Open Class 1 division in May.

The Obligado family were just as shocked at their son's rapid rise and father James Obligado said he had no idea what his son was doing until a few weeks ago.

"I knew he was doing weightlifting as a hobby to get fit, but then all of a sudden in May he told us that he was going to compete and I asked him what for?” Mr Obligado said.

"I wished him good luck and then one weekend he left home very early and was gone for the whole day and then all of a sudden on Facebook that night we saw that he'd won, it was a surprise for the whole family.

"I just thought it would be a one off but then a week later he competed in another competition and won that one as well.

Camira resident John Obligado won the ICN World Amateur Natural Titles in Thailand for fitness modelling last month. Inga Williams

"Thailand was the first time we saw him compete and I reckon he was exceptional, it was so impressive.”

Described as having a unique posing style, Mr Obligado said it was gratifying to feel all the hard work had paid off and now looked forward to working as a personal trainer and entering more competitions.

"I was so emotional when I won and couldn't believe all the hard work had paid off because some people thought I was crazy and to me it didn't really matter what I came as long as I gave it everything I had.,” he said

"Winning certainly does change my view on the future, it happened so quickly and I had always dreamed of maybe one day becoming a fitness model or personal trainer but I never imagined I could say I was a world champion.

Camira resident John Obligado won the ICN World Amateur Natural Titles in Thailand for fitness modelling last month. Inga Williams

"At the moment I'm just taking a break mentally and physically and just enjoying my normal life and eating the stuff I normally do and going out with mates.”

Mr Obligado plans to enter the next round of competitions starting in October in Melbourne before possibly heading to the Natlympia in Bali and Las Vegas next year.