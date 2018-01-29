World champ athletes support Ipswich school sports drive

World Champion athletes Sally Pearson and Usain Bolt are encouraging schools to sign up.

IPSWICH schools have an opportunity to share in millions of dollars' worth of sports gear.

Primary and secondary schools can register for the program to ensure they don't miss out on sports equipment when Sports for Schools officially kicks off at Coles supermarkets in February.

More than 800 items of quality sports gear are up for grabs including cricket and softball bats, footballs, basketballs, javelins, hockey sticks, skipping ropes, badminton racquets, first aid kits and more.

As of Wednesday, February 7, customers can start collecting Sports for School vouchers.

For every $10 spent at Coles supermarkets, Coles Express stores (excluding fuel) or via Coles online, customers will receive one Sports for Schools voucher.

Vouchers can then be placed in collection bins provided at Coles stores and registered schools.

At the end of the program, the vouchers are tallied and the school can order the sports equipment it needs.

World Champion athletes Sally Pearson and Usain Bolt have joined forces to encourage schools to sign up to the program and help kids get active.

"Sports for Schools will help Aussie kids participate in sport and develop generations of happy and healthy kids," Sally said.

"Sport has played such an important part in my life and it's exciting to be part of a program which is helping Aussie kids take part in the sports they love."

Coles Managing Director John Durkan said through the Sports for Schools program Coles had supplied over $20 million worth of sports gear to more than 7,500 schools across Australia since 2010.

Schools can register to take part at coles.com.au/sfs.