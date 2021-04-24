Works to improve stormwater drains edge close to completion

Major Teresa Harding and Councillor Russell Milligan at the site of the Small Creek project

STAGE three of works to improve stormwater runoff and drainage channel flowing into Deebing Creek and the Bremer River has kicked off.

Ipswich City Council this week confirmed its Small Creek project at Raceview will soon near its final stages.

More than 800 metres of concrete channel have been transformed into natural living waterway since the project first commenced in recent years.

Under Stage 3, a further 350-metre stretch of decades-old channel from Briggs Rd to Poplar Street Park will be reworked.

It is unclear when Stage 4 of the project will likely get underway.

Major re-profiling of the channel was undertaken in Stage 1 and 2 to increase its width and capacity, lessening the risk of increased water flow on to nearby properties.

Alan Muhling is concerned the work being done to a stormwater drain in Raceview will cause flooding.

The section flowing towards Warwick Rd had since been transformed into a stream that opened into larger pools.

Residents last year expressed concerns the development could potentially lead to disaster by increasing the flood risk for nearby properties and businesses.

Mayor Teresa Harding said this week it remained council’s priority to care for the environment and community amid an expected population boom in coming years.

“We are committed to understanding our residents’ diverse perspectives and converting them to positive outcomes for our city’s environment,” Mayor Harding said.

“Healthy waterways, flood management, bike and footpath connectivity and residential amenity will be crucial to keeping our city liveable as we welcome an additional 330,000 residents to 2041.”

Alan Muhling expressed concerns last year that the work being done to a stormwater drain in Raceview would cause flooding.

Council also hoped the works would improve water quality for the area through the removal of sediment and nutrients prior to in-flow reaching Deebing Creek and the Bremer River.

Environment and Sustainability Committee Chair Councillor Russell Milligan praised the work undertaken to date.

“Stage 3 works are like those undertaken in the first two stages, with the existing concrete channel to be recycled and incorporated into the new design.

He said native plants including local water species would be planted, as well as new path and bikeway connections created.

“Nature play elements and a viewing platform are also being installed at Poplar Street Park.”

