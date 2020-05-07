Menu
Brisbane Valley Rail Trail users are advised of upcoming upgrades along some sections of the trail in coming weeks. Photo by Element Photo and Video Productions. Explore magazine.
Community

Works to commence for rail trail upgrades

Nathan Greaves
Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
7th May 2020 1:00 PM
USERS of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail are advised of upcoming upgrades along some sections of the trail in coming weeks.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has employed contractors to improve some rough sections of the trail between Toogoolawah and Huntley Road at Ottaba, and also between Coominya and the Lockyer Creek Bridge at Clarendon.

The existing trail will be enhanced with a decomposed granite surface to provide a more user-friendly experience.

Horse riders and hikers in particular are expected to benefit from the resurfacing, as some of the target areas are currently known to be rocky.

Works are expected to begin on May 12, and are planned to be completed by the end of June, depending on whether and other circumstances.

The trail will remain open during this time, but users should exercise caution when using these sections of the trail, observe any warning signage in place and follow any directions given by contractors.

Users are also reminded that, although travel restrictions have been relaxed, social distancing guidelines and the Rail Trail Code of Conduct remain in effect.

brisbane valley rail trail department of transport and main roads resurfacing works somerset region
Gatton Star

