Council News

Works stop for festive season, return January

20th Dec 2018 12:00 AM

REHABILITATION works on Hunter St, Brassall, will pause from December 22-January 6, to minimise impact to local businesses and residents during the festive season.

As many motorists are aware, as part of Ipswich City Council's continued road and pedestrian safety improvements, the council is undertaking rehabilitation works on Hunter St (between Pine Mountain Rd and Rowan Drive).

In recent weeks, night works were carried out. Day works are now in place until mid-February, 2019, with the final works to take place at night in late February. Hunter St was showing signs of wear and tear. In 2017, the busy thoroughfare recorded an average of 15,000 vehicles each weekday.

When finished, the $3.5million project will feature new road resurfacing from kerb to kerb, including sections of full pavement replacement, sections of kerb and channel replaced including some driveways and footpaths, line marking, and new tree plantings.

Phone 07 3810 6666 during office hours for more information or email ISProjects@ipswich.qld.gov.au.

Ipswich Queensland Times

