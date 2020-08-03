Works on $3 million park ‘n’ ride facility upgrade complete

The $3 million upgrade to the Ebbw Vale station park 'n' ride facility is complete, which added 70 new car parks.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey joined Bundamba MP Lance McCallum to officially mark the completion of the works on Sunday, which takes the total parking spaces at the Ipswich station to 140.

The upgrade also added 24 new bike racks, improve lighting and security cameras.

"Global economies have been impacted by COVID-19, and we know Queensland hasn't been immune," Mr McCallum.

"Our ongoing health response has meant we've been able to continue delivering a plan for economic recovery, and in our community that means getting on with much-needed infrastructure projects like the commuter parking upgrade, which has provided crucial employment during the pandemic.

"The bus shelter outside the park 'n' ride was upgraded to improve accessibility."

Mr Bailey said the investment in Ebbw Vale was part of a record $23 billion transport and road program across Queensland, which was supporting 21,500 jobs.

"COVID-19 has had far-reaching impacts on our community, but it's important that we don't let our foot off the pedal when it comes to projects like this," Mr Bailey said.