A group of locals from Esk and Toogoolawah at the opening of Merton Chambers' exhibition.
Works of Merton Chamber on display at Art Gallery

Paige Ashby
17th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
A MAJOR new exhibition is now on display at one of Australia’s most visited art venues, the Ipswich Regional Art Gallery.

The works of artist Merton Chambers showcases the concerns around environmental destruction and universal hunger.

All the works will be sold in aid of the Ipswich Arts Foundation, an organisation that supports the work of that gallery.

Born in rural Ontario, Canada in 1929, Merton studied at the Ontario College of Art and was awarded a travelling scholarship to Europe.

He later established a successful pottery studio in Toronto, becoming a significant figure in the arts and crafts movement of the 1960s and 70s.

He moved to Australia in the 1980s becoming the founding director of the Noosa Regional Gallery.

He now spends his days painting and drawing in Toogoolawah.

His work will be on display until June 2020.

