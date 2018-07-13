Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Working mum Suzanne Piddick with her 11-month-old twins Emerick and Hannah. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Working mum Suzanne Piddick with her 11-month-old twins Emerick and Hannah. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Parenting

Workmates can be breast mates

by Jackie Sinnerton
13th Jul 2018 4:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WOMEN often show no support for breastfeeding mothers in the workplace, but when they do, new mums are empowered to breastfeed for longer.

New research published in the journal Health Communication has revealed that support from female colleagues has more impact than encouragement from family and friends.

Australian Breastfeeding Association data shows that while 96 per cent of women start breastfeeding, many struggle to maintain the World Health recommendation to keep the child exclusively on the breast until six months of age and then complement with food until at least 12 months.

By four months, only 27 per cent of Australian women are still exclusively breastfeeding.

"As an increasing number of women return to work within the first year of their baby's life - 22 per cent within six months, and 44 per cent within 12 months - it is important that workplaces offer support," a spokeswoman for the association said.

The ABA also reports that when Australian women knew there was a breastfeeding policy in their workplace, 61 per cent exclusively breastfed to six months.

But when employees were unsure, or there was no policy, only 34 per cent exclusively breastfed to six months.

Research lead author Jie Zhuang from Texas Christian University said people may assume that women in the workplace encouraged one another, but that was not always the case.

Data showed that returning to work played a major role in the decision to quit breastfeeding, but receiving colleague support was instrumental to those who continued.

Public servant Suzanne Piddick has the support of colleagues to continue to breastfeed her 11-month-old twins.

"I'm able to pop to the childcare centre to feed them or express milk," she said.

"Staff can have lactation breaks. It is important for a woman to feel that her co-workers support her. My goal is to feed the twins for a few more months ."

breastfeeding mothers parenting

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Minister explains council's 'deep, dark problems'

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Minister explains council's 'deep, dark problems'

    Council News Stirling Hinchliffe reveals what forced his hand and why the council's Supreme Court challenge 'reeks of a situation about survival.'

    Concrete thrown at mum and baby on highway

    premium_icon Concrete thrown at mum and baby on highway

    Crime Looking up at an overpass might have saved this woman's life.

    • 13th Jul 2018 5:14 AM
    Dossier a last-ditch bid for councillors

    premium_icon Dossier a last-ditch bid for councillors

    Council News Ipswich councillors hands over 200-page dossier in big to keep jobs.

    Government departments handballing PFAS queries

    premium_icon Government departments handballing PFAS queries

    News Departments are handballing concerns about PFAS contamination

    Local Partners