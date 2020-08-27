Menu
Two inspectors are on scene at Rugby Farm, on Hoop St, after a man in his 30s was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head injuries.
Workplace Health and Safety on scene of farm incident

Ebony Graveur
ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
27th Aug 2020 4:30 PM
WORKPLACE Health and Safety have been notified of an incident that took place at a Gatton farm earlier today.

Two inspectors are on scene at Rugby Farm, on Hoods Rd, after a man in his 30s was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head injuries.

READ MORE: Man airlifted from farm with serious head injuries

It is believed the man had been operating a forklift when he hit a wooden pallet about 8.15am.

A WHS spokesman told the Gatton Star inspectors were making inquiries.

"It is early days for us and we are working out exactly what happened," the spokesman said.

The man was flown from the scene in a serious condition.

