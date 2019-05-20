Menu
Elderly man dies in tractor rollover

by Grace Mason
20th May 2019 5:24 PM
AN elderly man has died on a rural property near Mareeba after becoming trapped under a tractor.

Emergency services were called to the Narcotic Creek Rd cane farm at Chewko just after midday after the 85-year-old man was found trapped under the machinery by a family member.

He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Tablelands police Acting Insp Greg Giles said it is believed the tractor rolled after travelling down an embankment.

He said the Forensic Crash Unit and Workplace Health and Safety were investigating.

"It appears to have been a tragic accident," he said.

A WHS spokeswoman confirmed investigators were travelling to the site.

The incident comes less than two weeks after an 81-year-old man died at an El Arish residence after becoming trapped under a lawnmower on May 7.

Family members conducted CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

