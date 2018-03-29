Workmen ambush thief in dramatic citizens arrest

A THIEF who targeted motel room guests was caught out when he fell from the roof of a car after being ambushed by a bunch of irate workmen.

Matthew Colin Harch, 28, pleaded guilty in the Ipswich District Court to two counts of entering premises with intent; robbery with actual violence; two counts of entering a dwelling to steal; and possession of a knife in public in May, 2017.

Crown prosecutor Jane Shaw said Harch was involved in a scuffle with a victim after attempting to steal his wallet from a motel room.

The victim received some scratches beneath an eye and an injury to a finger.

Harch was arrested and charged in June and granted bail.

But then just after midnight on August 17, 2017, Harch targeted a motel at Lowood and stole a phone, wallet and keys to a work vehicle.

Three workmen pursued Harch, who jumped on to the roof of the car. After trying to fight his way out of the situation, Harch fell and hit his head.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC sentenced Harch to three years' jail for the robbery with violence and two years jail for the burglaries - to be served concurrently.

He will be released to parole on June 18.