Working mum of two wrote a novel in her spare time

Jem, John, Sean, 6, and Cormac McCusker, 2 of Springfield Lakes. Jem McCusker has written her first book titled "Stone Guardians and the Rise of Eden".

Jem, John, Sean, 6, and Cormac McCusker, 2 of Springfield Lakes. Jem McCusker has written her first book titled "Stone Guardians and the Rise of Eden". Cordell Richardson

A LOT is riding on December 8 for Springfield mother of two, Jem McCusker.

That's the date she launches her debut novel after a year of hard work.

You see Mrs McCusker has three jobs, not only is she a writer and mother to her two boys Sean, 6 and Cormac, 2 she also works full time as an account manager at a recruitment firm.

"I'm exhausted. The washing pile is growing and growing. But we're getting there.”

She's been working hard, writing each night from 8am-11pm getting ready for the December 8 launch date.

Mrs McCusker said the idea to write a book came from her eldest son.

Sean, who was five at the time was big on bed time stories but he didn't want a regular story.

"My eldest son, Sean asked me to tell him a story instead of reading one.

"I didn't know where to start so I asked him what it should be about.

"He said he wanted it to be in Ireland because that's where daddy is from and granny and granda too.

"I'd half thrown something together in my head when he then requested it be about a frog.

"As it goes, I managed to craft up a little something that has a taste of Ireland and a quirky frog with long legs and personality to spare.

"He asked me to type it out, so he could read it to me. That was two A4 pages, a week later I had close to 26,000 words.”

The result is Stone Guardians and the Rise of Eden, book one of the Stone Guardians Fantasy Series, with a second book planned for June next year.

Mrs McCusker wrote the middle grade fantasy fiction book on nights and weekends and joined a local writing group.

"I've been reading my entire life and I'm passionate about books and literature.”

After meeting with an agent and an editor she discovered that most publishers want you to have a sales record and a marketing plan.

"For the first 12 months they want you to put yourself out there.”

So that's what she's doing. She's paid for editing, cover design and a website and will launch her self-published debut novel at the Springfield Central Library.

"It was a learning curve,” she said of the process.

"You have got to believe in yourself.

"Writing it was the easy part.”

The book has been in editing for four and a half months now and the cover design and formatting is being finalised.

She said it took about five months to write the first draft of the novel and hopes to one day become a full time writer.

Stone Guardians and the Rise of Eden, book one of the Stone Guardians Fantasy Series, will be launched at the Springfield Central Library on December 8.

New book will be launched at Springfield Central Library

STONE Guardians and the Rise of Eden will be launched on December 8 on Level 2 of the Springfield Central Library from 11am - 1pm.

There will be books for purchase, book signings and a reading along with a face painter.

The event is open to the public, see Jem McCusker's event calender on her Facebook page www.facebook.com/jemmccuskerauthor to register to attend.

The book is about two children Peter Walsh and Evie O'Malley who are unaware of their magical abilities until they stumble across a portal that leads them to Eden.

Suddenly they are guardians in training, preparing to destroy the evil witch holding their parents hostage and save Eden and Earth from destruction.

On their journey, they are joined by Fable - a charismatic frog with a penchant for folk songs and storytelling, the stoic Horses of the Hill, and Eammon the Great, Master Hunter.

Peter and Evie find themselves on a life changing adventure, discovering secrets to a past they never knew and the possibility of a future they never dreamed of.