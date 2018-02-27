Working holiday turns into sea change

Wing Shan Yiu is in her final year of a Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood) and has plans to be a primary school teacher.

IT WAS during a working holiday adventure to Australia that the University of Southern Queensland (USQ) caught the eye of Wing Shan Yiu.

The Hong Kong local was working at the USQ Toowoomba campus when she was inspired by the student and staff community surrounding her to think about studying at the University.

"Everyone was so friendly and encouraging. They gave me a lot of advice on my options, including study pathways, student services and scholarships,” Ms Yiu said.

To help prepare herself for a Bachelor's degree, Ms Yiu completed an English for Academic Purposes course through USQ's Open Access College.

Now she's in her final year of a Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood) and has plans to be a primary school teacher, focused on using play to teach and learn.

Ms Yiu said looking back at her time on campus, she was very impressed with the overall atmosphere of the University.

"That's why I studied here - the friendly environment and staff who are very encouraging and supportive,” she said.

"I met many amazing lecturers and tutors who really cared about their students and helped them prepare for the industry of their chosen profession.”

