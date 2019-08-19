Workers wanted for tropical Qld islands

FORGET sitting in traffic, there are dozens of jobs available on Queensland islands.

While leaving the 9-5 grind is just a dream of many, trading the bustling CBD for a slice of Queensland island life might be easier than you think.

From tour operators to wait staff and animal keepers, employment is ripe in paradise.

SOME OF THE JOBS AVAILABLE

Moreton Island

Tangalooma Island Resort has a handful of jobs available if the dolphin haven of Moreton Island is your kind of office.

TOUR DRIVER: The tour driver position provides commentary on island history while taking guests via bus along the island's sand tracks to the desert sand tobogganing activity.

MECHANIC: This is a live-in position with accommodation and all meals provided. You will be responsible for the repair and maintenance of all resort vehicles and power generation.

North Stradbroke & southern bay islands

Jobs across a range of sectors are available as North Stradbroke island shifts its employment focus from sand mining to tourism. There are opportunities also on the Southern Moreton Bay Islands.

ELECTRICIAN: See out North Straddie's mining days working as an electrician with Sibelco. The resources company is recruiting for a fixed-term contract for the remaining period of mineral sands mining operations on the island. Work day shift Monday-Friday.

PROJECT SPECIALIST: Seqwater is searching for a project manager to represent the government-owned entity on North Stradbroke island. The sucessful applicant will manage Seqwater's projects and initiatives.

GENERAL PRACTITIONER: Macleay Island, the second largest of the bay islands, needs a part-time GP. More than 4000 people live on the island, enjoying swimming, fishing, bowls and golf.

OPERATIONS MANAGER: Keep the residents of Russell Island connected and manage the day-to-day operations of a government-contracted ferry service. SeaLink Travel Group wants applicants with strong knowledge and experience within the transport and marine industry.

Fraser Island

The world's largest sand island appears to have the largest number of jobs available.

SeaLink Travel Group, which operates Kingfisher Bay and Eurong Resorts, has about one dozen positions vacant at the royally-acclaimed island.

HOUSEKEEPING ATTENDANTS: Keep the resort rooms tidy and enjoy the hustle and bustle of the hospitality industry.

SPA/MASSAGE THERAPIST: Offer a relaxing experience to guests by providing spa or massage therapy.

FRONT OFFICE: From service agents to managers and duty managers, SeaLink is looking for people with the ability to work with guests and communicate across departments.

FOOD/DRINK ATTENDANTS: Live in the staff village, mix drinks and serve food to guests on Fraser Island at Eurong and Kingfisher Bay resorts.

Lady Elliot Island

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort is one of only three coral cay resorts on the Great Barrier Reef, and the only resort with direct flight access to the island airstrip.

The resort does not list its vacancies, but notes they are "always on the lookout" for staff to fill roles in food and beverage, reception, activities, housekeeping, maintenance and watersports.

Hamilton Island

Tropical life doesn't get much better than the white sand and leafy palm trees of Hamilton Island.

ANIMAL KEEPER: Hamilton Island is seeking an experienced keeper for the wildlife park. You'll deliver the highest quality of animal husbandry, care and welfare.

BUGGY ATTENDANT: As the only way to get around the island, an enthusiastic attendant is wanted to clean and maintain golf buggies.

Escape to Magnetic Island for a relaxing life in paradise. Pic: Tourism and Events Queensland

Magnetic Island

Leave the mainland 8km behind and enjoy living and working on Magnetic Island, located off Townsville.

SUPERVISOR: Sandi's on Magnetic Island is looking for a restaurant and bar supervisor to manage a team of vibrant young people at Horseshoe Bay.

Great Keppel Island

Great Keppel Island is the largest of the eighteen islands in the Keppel Group.

APPRENTICE CHEF: Great Keppel island Hideaway resort is looking for someone in an apprenticeship and wanting to continue to become a fully qualified chef.