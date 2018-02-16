WORKERS WANTED: 70 jobs at Maccas' new store

Construction on the future restaurant is expected to begin in June or July and finish by November.

SEVENTY hard-working and punctual people will be sought to serve the fries and wipe the tables at McDonald's latest store.

The Ipswich City Council this week facilitated construction of the fourth McDonald's store in the Greater Springfield area.

The three existing franchises at Augustine Heights, Orion Springfield and Springfield Lakes, and the newest store on Parkway Drive, are owned by Lisa Mackintosh.

Construction on the future restaurant is expected to begin in June or July and finish by November.

Ms Mackintosh said she would soon be looking to hire 70 people above 14 years and nine months old.

They will be a mix of casual, part-time and full-time roles.

"Once we start building I'll put some mesh up saying, 'hiring now'," she said.

The store owner had a simple tip for people preparing to lodge their resume with her.

"Present well, turn up on time and work hard," she said.

"If they do that, we'll take care of the rest with training.

"I've got the capacity to interview and hire someone who has never worked in their life."

A 30-year veteran of McDonald's, Ms Mackintosh said the company identified the potential for another restaurant in the Greater Springfield area.

"They look at the big picture and they looked to see how it would impact my other stores and how it would impact the community," she said.

Ms Mackintosh acknowledged it was early to build the store, but said modelling showed it would be sustainable as the region's population grew.

"The future of that area is amazing and the growth rate has the potential to sustain this restaurant as a standalone restaurant," she said.

"At the moment I can understand why people are confused.

"While it might be a bit early, we've got the site and we're building it."

Ms Mackintosh said everyone was entitled to criticise fast food, but encouraged them to think about McDonald's community support.

"If they have a child who plays sport in the area, chances are I'll sponsor that sporting group and we get involved in all the schools in the area," she said.

"I'm creating jobs in the area so after school, they can come and earn money."

Positions will be advertised online and in-store.