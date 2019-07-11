Worker’s ’vicious’ attack on boss after sacking

A MAN who reacted to being sacked for poor performance by repeatedly punching his boss in the face and yelling "you lost my job c*nt" has struggled to pick up work since, a court has heard.

Nathan Borges Pereira Da Silva, 25, pleaded guilty in Darwin Local Court yesterday to property damage and assaulting a worker, after belting his boss in the face and breaking his glasses during a stoush in December last year.

The court heard an HR representative told Da Silva on a conference call he was being sacked from Territory Surgical Supplies at Winnellie for poor performance.

Da Silva then said to his victim: "You're a c*nt and a f*cking d*ckhead".

Da Silva grabbed his victim by the shirt and began shacking him, then lunged at him and punched him repeatedly to the head and body while yelling "you lost my job you c*nt".

Da Silva's barrister, John Adams, said his client is not currently working.

The property damage charge stemmed from Da Silva breaking his victim's spectacles, which he will be ordered to pay for.

The attack prompted a third man - brandishing a chair - to try and step in on the attack.

Prosecutor Hamish Riley said Da Silva's victim resigned soon after the incident, having been left too shaken to return to work.

Mr Riley said an apology Da Silva sent by text message might not have got through to the victim because, who by then had returned his work-issued mobile phone.

Mr Adams said it was "a shame" the apology was never seen. "What happened is around about the time (Da Silva) was suffering from depression, his partner left him he was feeling depressed," Mr Adams said.

Mr Adams said his client was well respected in the community, but agreed it was a "nasty assault".

Mr Riley said Da Silva's attack on his unsuspecting victim was "serious and nasty".

"The offender has gone after the victim repeatedly," Mr Riley said.

"He has delivered quite a vicious assault to the victim including blows to the back of the head, which is quite a vicious way to assault a person."

Mr Riley said he would have "no objection" to a suspended sentence.

Judge Tanya Fong Lim will sentence Da Silva at a later date.