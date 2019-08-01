Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Workers succumb to ‘unknown fumes’

by Nicole Pierre
1st Aug 2019 2:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE worksite has been evacuated and three workers have been rushed to hospital after being exposed to "unknown fumes."

Paramedics were called to treat three patients suffering from dizziness and nausea after being exposed to fumes at a worksite on Bradman Street, Acacia Ridge at 10.37am.

Four fire trucks and investigators from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' scientific unit are at the scene.

"We have a building evacuated through reports of some unknown fumes," a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

"The scientific unit are testing samples of the air," she said.


Multiple ambulance crews treated the patients on the scene before they were taken to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are investigating.

More Stories

acacia ridge editors picks emergency fumes health hospital

Top Stories

    Injured Pisasale appears in court

    premium_icon Injured Pisasale appears in court

    Crime Former Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale has appeared in court with his arm in a sling to face a hearing on a string of charges, just a week after being jailed.

    Download your Bachelor tipping chart

    premium_icon Download your Bachelor tipping chart

    News The Bach is back, with hunky astrophysicist Matt Agnew single and ready to mingle...

    WATCH: Moment month-long manhunt came to an end

    premium_icon WATCH: Moment month-long manhunt came to an end

    Crime A second man has been apprehended over stabbing death

    See how these diverse Eagles women created a winning formula

    premium_icon See how these diverse Eagles women created a winning formula

    AFL Players from different sporting backgrounds become a united force