Workers spotted along Ipswich Mwy as $400M upgrade looms

THE long-awaited upgrade to Ipswich Motorway has started.

Workers have this week been spotted along the Rocklea to Darra stretch moving power lines.

Now the State Government has confirmed the power line relocation is the first step before construction starts along the 3 km stretch.

Energex will also start clearing trees this month to make way for the new power lines with further works to start up in January.

Before construction can start, workers need to relocate gas, water, telecommunications and electrical services.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is upgrading the eastern end of the Ipswich Motorway between Rocklea and Darra in a staged approach, to address the bumper-to-bumper congestion drivers face every day during peak hour.

Stage 1 is a 3km section of the Ipswich Motorway from Granard Road, Rocklea to Oxley Road, Oxley.

Transport and Main Road says this is the next most critical section of the remaining 7kms of the Ipswich Motorway yet to be upgraded.

More than 85,000 vehicles use the motorway each day including 12,000 commercial vehicles.

The $400 million road upgrade package is being undertaken to address issues raised by affected drivers during community consultation in 2012.